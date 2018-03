MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Denny Hecker has been released from prison to a halfway house.

Hecker has spent more than seven of his 10-year sentence in prison. Back in 2010, the car dealership mogul pleaded guilty to conspiracy for sending forged documents to receive millions of dollars in financing.

He also pleaded guilty to fraud for diverting money to conceal it from bankruptcy court.