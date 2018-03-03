MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old Richfield girl, who was injured in a crash involving two Metro Transit buses, has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says Jordyn Elizabeth Owens died Thursday evening, three days after an accident that occurred at the intersection of 73rd Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.

Police said Owens and three others were traveling eastbound on 73rd Street in a sedan when a bus traveling southbound on Nicollet Avenue hit them. A northbound bus then also struck the sedan.

The other passengers injured in the crash are expected to surivive.

The medical examiner’s office said her official cause of death was blunt force head and neck injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her funeral.