MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s warmer weather probably made one Minneapolis event a little easier:

At Lake Bde Maka Ska, many plunged into the cold water to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The “Polar Plunge” is a way for people to help support more than 8,000 Special Olympic athletes in the state.

“It’s a lot scarier than you think, you think. It’s not that cold, it’s a beautiful day. It’s a nice setup,” polar plunger Bill Koch said.

This is the 21st year of the Polar Plunge in Minnesota, which has already raised more than $1 million has been raised. Besides the icy plunge, there were food trucks, live music, beer and other drinks at Thomas Beach.

Another notable Twin Cities resident took the plunge, too — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey:

