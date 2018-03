MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews found a body Sunday morning after knocking down a house fire in northwestern Minnesota.

The Crookston Fire Department says crews responded to the house fire around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue North and Broadway.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour before the fire was put out.

A body was found as crews searched the home.

The fire remains under investigation.