MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Anoka County are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect following a weekend road rage incident where a driver followed an elderly man to his home and severely beat him.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the road rage incident happened Friday night in Ham Lake, near the intersection of Broadway and Lexington Avenue and continued onto westbound Crosstown Avenue.

The victim told authorities that he had to suddenly brake to avoid a traffic incident, which angered the driver behind him, who began to drive aggressively and taunt him.

When the victim arrived at his East Bethel home, he was assaulted by the other driver, who hit him repeatedly in the face before asking him if he’d “had enough.”

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures and several cuts that required stitches, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old man standing 6-feet-tall with buzzed hair. He was wearing a leather jacket, and he likely suffered injuries to his hands.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer gray car with LED headlights and a line of LED lights below the headlights. It also has dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212.

