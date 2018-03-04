MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following rain – and even thunderstorms – Sunday morning, a storm system is tracking toward Minnesota and could leave much of the state with more than six inches of heavy, wet snow by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the storm system will start making its way into Minnesota Sunday evening, with showers of light rain or sleet washing over the state. Overnight, snow will develop, starting in northern Minnesota and gradually moving south toward the Twin Cities metro.

By the start of the morning commute, drivers in the metro could have to deal with snow, sleet or freezing rain. As the morning continues, however, the rain should shift to only snow as temperatures fall.

Snow will eventually fall across most of Minnesota. Expect the evening commute to be sloppy, as the system will continue to dump heavy snow on the state through Monday evening and well into Tuesday morning.

As for snow totals, the Twin Cities metro looks to see 6 to 10 inches of accumulation, Augustyniak says. Areas north and east of the metro could see more than a foot.

However, snow totals will be impacted by when Monday’s rain transitions to snow. An hour either way could make a significant difference for snow accumulation in the metro.

The area that won’t see much snow is southwestern Minnesota, which looks to only see between a dusting and 3 inches of snow.

Following the storm will be a cool, dry stretch of weather, with highs in the low 30s. Average highs for early March are in the mid-30s.