MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are more questions Sunday night about what happened or didn’t happen in the days leading up to a 13-year-old being taken into custody for making a threat at school.

Officers say he threatened another student at The Academy for Sciences and Agriculture Charter School. School administrators say it happened after several students watched a Family Guy cartoon.

School administrators cleared the threat early last week.

Days after a parent alerted deputies, Ramsey County deputies did their own investigation. After finding what they say were dozens of unsecured guns at the child’s home, authorities took the boy into custody and his parents, who are still in the Ramsey County Jail.

But at least one parent from the school wants to know why deputies were not alerted of the threat from the start.

“It’s gonna get somebody killed if we keep covering up steps. People will die,” Parent Heather Nelson said.

She is a huge fan of the science-based charter school. Both her kids attend, so it wasn’t easy for mother Heather Nelson to sit down for this interview.

“They’ve done a fantastic job with my children. My daughter loves math because of that school. They’re great, loving teachers. This is an effort to protect them,” Nelson said.

She saw what you saw unfold in Florida last month as 17 people were killed in a school shooting.

“I have a heightened awareness for sure. I’m more sensitive, I’m more scared,” Nelson said.

And then last week, she got a text message from her son saying a kid threatened to shoot.

“The biggest pit in your stomach that you can possibly imagine,” Nelson said.

She quickly got an email from the head of the school, Becky Meyer, saying, “Staff members immediately investigated and found no evidence of a real threat.”

Days later, the Ramsey County sheriff held a press conference detailing events of the past few days.

Parents say they got another email from school administrators.

“We were not aware of the full details outlined in the news conference. We were as surprised as many of you. Had we known earlier about the details released Friday, we would have worked with the sheriff’s office to update our parents appropriately,” the email said.

The sheriff says it was a parent who alerted them of the whole situation, leaving Nelson with a big question for the school leader.

“I asked her via email last night, ‘Were you in contact with the police? If not, why not?’ She didn’t really answer my question,” Nelson said.

The email told Nelson to call the office on Monday.

“My biggest concern is that we aren’t being transparent with where mistakes happened and improvements could be made,” Nelson said.

We did ask Executive Director Becky Meyer of the school to also sit down with us. She declined, but says she plans to address these questions.