MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot inside a home in Woodbury Sunday evening.

Officers found the injured man inside a home on the 700 block of Lake Ridge Drive around 6:20 p.m.

Police said four to six people were involved in the shooting, and it was not random. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles – a gray or silver sedan and a dark SUV — speeding away from the home after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no threat to the public, according to police.