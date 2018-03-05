WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Local TV, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot inside a home in Woodbury Sunday evening.

Officers found the injured man inside a home on the 700 block of Lake Ridge Drive around 6:20 p.m.

Police said four to six people were involved in the shooting, and it was not random. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles – a gray or silver sedan and a dark SUV — speeding away from the home after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch