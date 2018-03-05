MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to find a suspect responsible for the death of a Delano family’s dog.

Investigators say “Lou,” a yellow Labrador Retriever, was found dead on or about March 1 on an island on Pelican Lake in Wright County between Buffalo and Monticello. Authorities say the dog’s body was discovered after a series of unusual events, which included an animal abduction, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats, extortion and the killing of the dog.

Authorities say it’s believed the person responsible for the dog’s death is a Wright County resident and is familiar with the area.

The $5,000 reward is for the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Lead Investigator Stew Peters at (612) 808-6656.