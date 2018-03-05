WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State Fair officials announced Monday two more acts for this year’s grandstand, and tickets for both will go on sale Friday.

The Beach Boys will be performing on Monday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. with special guest The Righteous Brothers. Tickets will cost $38.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

TruTV’s Impractical Jokers, starring The Tenderloins, will be at the State Fair grandstand on Thursday. Aug. 30, for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets will cost $60 and 50 for reserved seating. The show is recommended for ages 16 and up, and tickets go on sale at noon Friday.

Tickets will be available for each show through the Etix web site or by calling (800) 514-3849. Tickets can also be purchased at the State Fair ticket office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

