Over 60 civic, public, and private organizations across the state are banding together to turn Minnesota blue in March; the month Governor Mark Dayton officially proclaimed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in the State of Minnesota.

On Monday, March 5, 60 landmarks and buildings across Minnesota and four in neighboring states will shine blue from dusk to dawn to show support for colon cancer survivors and patients, while raising awareness about the importance of screening.

Click here for more information.