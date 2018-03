MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed near Moorhead after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-94, about three miles east of Moorhead. One person was injured as a result of a gunshot wound. The State Patrol says no troopers were injured in the incident.

What led up to the incident is under investigation.