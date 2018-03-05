WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — School districts from the Twin Cities to St. Cloud are canceling classes in anticipation for a winter storm that could bring up to 8 inches of snow to the region.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Anoka-Hennepin and St. Cloud are among school districts that are closed Monday because of dangerous road conditions expected later in the day.

Forecasters expect rain will change to heavy snow by noon. Precipitation is expected to be heaviest between Hinckley and Duluth where up to 10 inches of snow is possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Monday.

