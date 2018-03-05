WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Northstar Link say the commuter bus from Big Lake to St. Cloud is shutting down Monday afternoon due to the anticipated winter storm.

Officials said Route 887 will only meet the first Northstar Commuter Rail train at 4:49 p.m. in Big Lake. No southbound service will be provided.

The move was made as much of central Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning, with six to 10 inches of snow expected that will make travel difficult and dangerous. The bus provides service between Big Lake and St. Cloud.

