MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –After a Monday morning of rain, sleet and thundersnow, Minnesotans are bracing for the brunt of a winter storm that threatens to dump more than six inches of snow on communities across the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large swath of Minnesota, stretching from Grand Forks in the northwest to the Twin Cities metro. Schools across the state have closed in anticipation of the storm, as have some businesses and even bus services.

As of noontime, WCCO Weather Watchers in north-central Minnesota have reported significant snow accumulations, such as 8 inches of snow in Olyen in Wadena County.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also issued a no travel advisory for a patch of western Minnesota due to blizzard conditions and limited visibility. The area includes Marshall and Montevideo.

Meanwhile, MnDOT reports that western Minnesota roads are covered with snow, and strong wind gusts have been recorded across the state. One particularly powerful gust clocked in at 60 mph near Rochester.

Areas in purple are No Travel Advised. A No Travel Advised has been issued for blizzard conditions and limited visibility. Check https://t.co/ngynj7Jjbo for updated road conditions. Please give plows room to work. pic.twitter.com/eysGA3LOSm — MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) March 5, 2018

As the afternoon continues, heavy snow is expected to track south, hitting the Twin Cities metro around 3 p.m. Commuters should expect the drive home to be sloppy, with possible slick spots from the morning’s sleet and rain.

Already, there were 65 crashes and 77 spin-outs on Minnesota roads between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m., the State Patrol reports. In those, nine people were hurt, but none killed.

The bulk of the system’s snow is expected to fall on Minnesota through the afternoon and early evening before breaking up around 9 p.m. More flurries are expected overnight and into Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, snow totals could range between 6 to 9 inches in the metro area, with up to a foot possible in parts of north-central Minnesota. Southwestern Minnesota looks to see around 3 to 5 inches.

Looking ahead, there won’t be much immediate melting. Highs for the rest of the workweek look to be slightly below average, hovering around the upper 20s and low 30s.

