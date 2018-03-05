WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for a Target near you to get a top-to-bottom makeover.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is planning to spend $250 million on 28 Twin Cities stores.

The improvements will include a new counter for online orders, a display near the entrance with seasonal home goods and apparel.

Plus, there will be additional self-checkout lanes, new produce bins and grocery displays, as well as a nursing room.

Stores will get updated flooring, lighting, new colors and upbeat music.

Target also plans to add 10 liquor stores in the area.

