MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old is pleading guilty to the murder of a 95-year-old grandfather in his Anoka home.

According to the Anoka County Attorney’s office, Isaiah Montrell Thomas admitted in court that he broke into Albert Loehlein’s home in November 2016 and beat him to death before ransacking the house.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors say Thomas was awaiting sentencing on another burglary case.

Loehlein’s family issued a statement following the guilty plea:

The immediate response of the police and sheriff’s office and the outstanding work of the law enforcement agencies helped to solve the brutal murder of our Dad in his home in an incredibly swift time frame. The professionalism and skills of everyone involved in solving and prosecuting this crime demonstrates their dedication to the safety of the citizens.

Our Family also wishes to acknowledge the overwhelming support from extended family, friends, and community throughout this tragedy. Everyone’s out-pouring of care and concern helped our family through this very difficult ordeal. We are reminded of how widely our Dad was known and cared about in the Anoka Community and beyond.

Our Family supports the decision to accept the First Degree Murder Guilty Plea. This plea helps to bring closure for us. We want to remember the good long life that Dad lived.