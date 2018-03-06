MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul woman whose car spun-out in Bloomington Tuesday morning was hurt after another vehicle crashed into her car, pushing it into her as she was standing outside.

The State Patrol says the crash happened around 5 a.m. after a night of snow near the intersection of westbound Interstate 494 and Highway 169.

Phai Thao, 35, lost control for her Toyota Camry on the snowy exit ramp and was standing outside her car when another vehicle hit her Camry, which then slid into her.

Thao suffered serious injuries, the patrol said. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Across the state, there were nearly 900 spin-outs and crashes as a winter storm rolled over Minnesota Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, caking roads with snow and making travel treacherous.