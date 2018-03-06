MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 49-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to possessing fake Super Bowl LII tickets with the intent to sell them, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Calvin Eric Harris pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeit intellectual property in connection with the case. He was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, with credit for 30 days served.

According to charges filed in the case, authorities saw Harris in the skyway on Super Bowl Sunday selling tickets for Super Bowl LII. When officers approached him, Harris attempted to flee. Officers eventually detained him, and recovered 10 counterfeit Super Bowl tickets as well as about $1,300.

During his arrest, Harris flailed around and was screaming about issues with his back, neck and breathing. He was examined by paramedics and found to be fine, then sent to jail.

Authorities were also able to locate the victim, and return his $1,300.

Harris has a history with counterfeit tickets. He was convicted of aggravated forgery in Hennepin County in 2004, and had similar offenses in Texas in 2016 and New York in 2000. He has arrests in 14 states for forgery, counterfeit and theft charges.