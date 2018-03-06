MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were 93 crashes, 112 spin-outs and three jackknifed semis on Minnesota roads Tuesday morning as a winter storm lingered over the state after dropping more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The State Patrol reports that the crashes happened between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m., resulting in seven injuries, none of which were serious or fatal.

On Monday, when the storm system rolled into Minnesota, bringing sleet, rain and even thundersnow, there were nearly 700 crashes and spin-outs. The patrol reports that 36 people were injured, but none fatally.

The storm dumped heavy snow on central Minnesota, with as much as 15 inches piling up near Canby.

Strong winds made travel on state roads treacherous Monday afternoon, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation issuing a no travel advisory for a patch of western Minnesota due to blizzard conditions.

Schools across the state canceled classes Monday, and many had delayed starts Tuesday.

Looking ahead, there won’t be much melting. Highs for the rest of the workweek look to be below average, hovering just below freezing.