MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eat Street staple for more than 70 years is packing up to go.

Market BBQ is leaving its downtown location along Nicollet Mall. But, you’ll still be able to get their smoked meats and sandwiches.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with the family that owns the restaurant about the bitter sweet move.

“I’ve been coming down here with my dad before me for the last almost 70 years,” Steve Polski said.

Steve Polski’s father started Market Barbeque in 1946, and now he has plans to move it out of downtown Minneapolis.

“This is something that we’ve been thinking about for a couple of years and it became something that we didn’t have a decision in but we were happy that it happened,” Steve Polski said.

The redevelopment of this area near Nicollet Avenue South is forcing the Polski’s hand.

“I’m looking at this as an opportunity for the next chapter of our family’s business,” Anthony Polski said.

Third generation owner Anthony Polski says moving is bittersweet. Sad to leave all he’s known since he was kid, but excited to start a new chapter in a new part of town.

“I’m just very excited to bring our glorious barbeque to northeast and I’m looking forward to being part of that community,” Anthony said.

“If you’re not moving forward, you’re standing still and I believe that this is the correct move for the next generation for the Market Barbeque,” Steve said.

But that next generation will honor everything that makes Market Barbeque special.

“From the ceiling to the bar, to dismantling the brick pit that we have here and rebuilding it, constructing it at the new place,” Anthony said.

And don’t forget the pictures of famous Market Barbeque eaters. Steve says they too will go with the family to the new northeast Minneapolis location.

The Polski’s say consistency is what has helped them survive for more than 70 years. They’ve had the same pit master for 40 years and yes, that pit master is still pumping out yummy barbeque.

Don’t worry downtown folks, they won’t leave you high and dry. With two food trucks, you can still get your Market Barbeque downtown and all over the Twin Cities.