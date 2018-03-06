MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect after he exposed himself to a female student at the University of St. Thomas in late February.

According to University, the indecent exposure incident occurred near Cretin and Grand Avenues at around 9:42 p.m. on Feb 26, 2018.

There, a student said she was walking east on Grand Avenue just past Cretin Avenue while a man was heading west towards her on the same sidewalk. As the man passed her on her left side, she said he opened his coat, exposing his genitals to her.

The suspect then ran from the area and south on Cretin Avenue. He was last seen heading down the stairs at Hamel Sports & Family Chiropractic Office at Grand and Cretin Avenues.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot white man approximately 35 to 45 years of age with short gray hair, and wearing an earring in the right ear with a long dark trench coat.

Police could not find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the school’s Department of Public Safety at 651-962-5100 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.