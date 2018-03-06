MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Air travelers really enjoy Minnesota’s international airport.

For the second consecutive year, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been ranked as the best airport in North America in its size category.

On Tuesday, the Airports Council International (ACI) announced the ranking, which is based on the results of customer surveys.

Around 600,000 travelers in 84 countries were asked to rate the aiport in which they were surveyed on 34 key performance indicators, like airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants.

MSP Airport earned the highest score among North American airports serving 25 to 40 million passengers a year.

“This is the second consecutive year Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named Best Airport in North America in its size category based on traveler feedback, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International.

MSP reportedly generates an estimated $15.9 billion a year for the Twin Cities economy and supports nearly 87,000 area jobs.