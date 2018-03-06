MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday’s snowstorm brought impressive snowfall totals across central Minnesota where more than a foot of was recorded.

WCCO Weather Watchers in Brainerd, Oylen and Randall all report more than twelve inches of snow. And areas such as Little Falls and Crosslake recorded around 10 inches of snow.

In Canby, we’re even seeing reports of 15 inches.

15" of snow according to Brian in Canby. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7EFjfamCPA — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) March 6, 2018

The storm dropped between 7-8 inches southwest of the Twin Cities.

Light snow will linger in the metro area and central Minnesota for most of Tuesday morning. Temperatures will hover around 30 degrees.

The winter storm affected road conditions, and the Minnesota State Patrol says there were 260 crashes and 434 spin-outs between 12 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday. So, those totals are expected to go up with the Tuesday morning commute.

On Monday, many schools canceled classes ahead of the storm, anticipating a messy afternoon commute.