MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In an effort to get his three daughters outside and off their phones, a central Minnesota father carved a sled course out of snow and hosed it down to create a luge.

The Echo Press reported Wednesday that Danny Sieve created the sled course in his backyard out of a small mountain of snow.

The luge begins with a 15-foot plunge that is built along the trunk of a tree. The icy course then twists through the backyard, but it’s a challenge to complete as the rider needs to maintain both control and speed.

Sieve said the luge came from his desire to see his daughters outside, enjoying Minnesota’s winter weather.

“The first thing they want to do when they come home is dive into their phones,” Sieve told the newspaper. “With three girls, it’s tough to find things to do outside. So these are the extremes we go to.”

His three girls – ages 8 to 13 – say the luge is more fun than “just throwing snowballs,” adding that as soon as their friends saw pictures of it, they wanted to come over.

Along with the luge, Sieve also created an outdoor ice rink for his girls.