Nate Staniforth became a magician by accident. When Staniforth was nine years old, he read the Lord Of The Rings trilogy and began trying simple coin tricks. Nate one day performed the trick for kids at school on the playground and blew their minds with his trick.

Inspired by Harry Houidini, Staniforth is now a nationally known magician. The Iowa native tours all over the country and doesn’t look to entertain people when they come to watch him. He wants the wonder and astonishment of his magic tricks to be the focus. Staniforth stopped by the CBS Local Studio in New York to discuss his life as a magician, his favorite tricks and his new book.

He also performed a card trick for some CBS Local employees.