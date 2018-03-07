MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Neighbors pitched in to help firefighters early Wednesday morning after a fire started in an Eden Prairie home.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department says crews were called around midnight to battle the flames at the home on the 18800 block of Nature Lane after the family called, saying their power was out and they could smell smoke.

The family escaped the home without injury, and no firefighters were hurt while knocking down the flames.

Fire officials say the family’s neighbors helped in the fight by clearing out the snow around fire hydrants.

According to investigators, the fire appears to have started in the chimney and spread to the attic and the walls.

The fire appears accidental, fire officials say.