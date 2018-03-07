LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – For this week’s Excellent Educator, WCCO got sent to the principal’s office.

“If you meet her, it’s like Jesus meets Snow White, that’s the best way I can describe her,” said Amy Lindquist, a parent.

Unlike Snow White, you might not find birds singing on Mrs. Gail Wolfe’s shoulders at Christian Heritage Academy in Lakeville. But there are plenty of students and staff singing her praises. It’s what makes her this week’s Excellent Educator.

As a principal, it can be hard to track down Gail Wolfe buzzing throughout the halls of Christian Heritage Academy.

“I’m a jack of all trades when you’re the principal of a small school,” she said. “The favorite part of the job are the students.”

She began her career as a teacher and still loves to be in the classroom.

“The good thing about being a principal is when I have a bad day I go to kindergarten or Step Up and they just fill you with great joy,” she said.

In her ninth year as principal, Mrs. Wolfe is seeing the school through a big transition.

“First time in 32 years we’ve owned our own facility, we are all feeling tremendously grateful,” she said.

After leasing space in a nearby church, Christian Heritage opened its doors in September. Mrs. Wolfe has been at the helm, working tirelessly to get everything running properly.

“She has not taken a day off in six months,” said Lindquist. “She has a million things that she does as a principal and she is there for you. You can walk in her office and she’ll be in the middle of something but she’ll make you feel like she has all the time in the world for you.”

While the job does come with its share of administrative work, Mrs. Wolfe says helping the people around her succeed is at the heart of what she does.

“It’s very rewarding to be a principal and watch people grow, watch people work, watch people be creative, so that part of my job is very pleasant,” said Mrs. Wolfe.