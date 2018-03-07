MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old Pine City man is facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a chase north of the Twin Cities metro on Monday before crashing, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Satter was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, criminal vehicular operation and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

According to charges filed in the case, the U.S. Marshals Service says their Northstar Fugitive Task Force was assigned to arrest Satter for a parole violation. At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities located Satter leaving a Forest Lake residence and followed him onto Highway 97 into Anoka County. The vehicle was located on Highway 91, east of Interstate 35W, in the City of Columbus.

The complaint states the driver got out of the car and cooperated with law enforcement. Satter then moved into the driver’s seat and drove towards Lino Lakes, with Anoka County sheriff’s deputies in pursuit.

The complaint states Satter reached speeds of about 110 miles per hour and got as fast 120. Satter eventually ran a red light and hit a pick-up truck at the intersection of Lake and Apollo Drives. He then spun and hit a blue passenger car. Satter fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Satter told authorities he had hit his head and his neck was sore. The complaint states he said he had used methamphetamine that day.

The complaint states a woman driving the blue passenger car was taken to a hospital and suffered a broken bone in her right hand, a broken bone in her left toe and a chipped tooth. The driver of the pick-up truck that was hit was not injured.

According to the complaint, the driver with Satter told authorities a friend asked him if he could give Satter a ride, and met him in Forest Lake. He didn’t’ know Satter had an outstanding warrant, and when Satter saw police following, he told the driver he would pay him $1,000 and asked to hide in the trunk. The driver didn’t agree, stopped and complied with officers. He didn’t give Satter permission to drive his car, and was angry that he took it and totaled it.

If convicted on all charges, Satter faces up to 13 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.