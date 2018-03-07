LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement “to set the record straight.”

Michael Avenatti spoke on morning news shows Wednesday on behalf of his client, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said on NBC there was “no question” Trump knew about the agreement signed days before the 2016 presidential election, though he didn’t offer any proof.

Daniels argues the agreement was not binding because Trump didn’t personally sign it. Avenatti says she was coerced into signing a denial of the affair, which began in 2006.

Avenatti said Daniels wasn’t looking to profit from her story. But he told CBS: “I don’t know whether she’s going to ultimately seek payment or not.”

