MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Beltrami County are investigating after a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe council candidate received suspicious mail containing a powdery substance.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded Monday afternoon to the report of suspicious mail received by Donald Finn, 71, of Cass Lake.

Finn says he opened the suspicious mail and found a threatening message along with a powdery substance.

The sheriff’s office, as well as the FBI and Minnesota Chemical Assessment Team, responded to the residence and took custody of the item.

Finn is a candidate for the office of Secretary/Treasurer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and believes that the suspicious mail had something to do with his candidacy.

Finn says he and his family have not felt any ill effects from the substance.

The item was sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis. The investigation continues.