Filed Under:Cass Lake, Donald Finn, Leech Lake, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Powdery Substance, Suspicious Mail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Beltrami County are investigating after a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe council candidate received suspicious mail containing a powdery substance.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded Monday afternoon to the report of suspicious mail received by Donald Finn, 71, of Cass Lake.

Finn says he opened the suspicious mail and found a threatening message along with a powdery substance.

The sheriff’s office, as well as the FBI and Minnesota Chemical Assessment Team, responded to the residence and took custody of the item.

Finn is a candidate for the office of Secretary/Treasurer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and believes that the suspicious mail had something to do with his candidacy.

Finn says he and his family have not felt any ill effects from the substance.

The item was sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis. The investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch