MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America is talking about plans to build one of the largest indoor water parks in the world.

The proposal was discussed Tuesday night at a joint meeting of the Port Authority and Bloomington City Council.

The Mall is seeking public financing to build the $150 to $200 million waterpark project.

A city representative stressed that this proposal is in the very early stages and lots of work and due diligence must be done before this could come to fruition.

Members of the Port Authority and Bloomington Council are planning a trip to West Edmonton Mall in Canada to view a similar water park.

No renderings are available at this time.