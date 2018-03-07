Filed Under:Indoor Water Park, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America is talking about plans to build one of the largest indoor water parks in the world.

The proposal was discussed Tuesday night at a joint meeting of the Port Authority and Bloomington City Council.

The Mall is seeking public financing to build the $150 to $200 million waterpark project.

A city representative stressed that this proposal is in the very early stages and lots of work and due diligence must be done before this could come to fruition.

Members of the Port Authority and Bloomington Council are planning a trip to West Edmonton Mall in Canada to view a similar water park.

No renderings are available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch