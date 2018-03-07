(credit: CBS)

Schools around the state are taking that week-long (more or less) holiday known as spring break, now through mid April. If you’re spending part or all of it in the Twin Cities, here are some family-friendly options for you. In part two, we’ll look at ideas in greater Minnesota.

The classic kid-venture spots never fail to entertain: the Science Museum of Minnesota (especially with the Dream Big movie having just opened in the Omnitheater), which might be paired with a trip to the Minnesota Children’s Museum, with its Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood exhibit; The Works is offering spring break day camps, including sessions on robocoding and Lego engineering; and the Bakken Museum are all popular with families, and for good reason.

It’s a great time to expose your kids to art and history too. The Minneapolis Institute of Art just opened the Power and Beauty in China’s Last Dynasty exhibit, giving your kids an amazing look at China’s last emperors; and the Walker Art Center has the Adios Utopia exhibit (ends March 18), a review of Cuban art. You also can’t go wrong with a visit to the Minnesota History Center, which is such a family friendly place, as is the Mill City Museum.

The Minnesota Zoo has a lot going on, including its tropical beach party through March 11 and several spring break mini-camps for various ages. Como Zoo has animals and lush flowers, as usual, and you can explore outdoors or indoors.

The Firefighter’s Hall and Museum is open only on Saturdays, but if you’ve got a budding firefighter in your family, this is the place to go. They’ll even have a chance to slide down a fireman’s pole. Note: if you have a group of 10 or more, you can make an appointment to visit during the week.

If you’ve got a train enthusiast in your family, this one’s for you. The Jackson Street Roundhouse, part of the Minnesota Transportation Museum system, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, gives kids a hands-on view of the golden days of railroad, including caboose rides on Saturdays.

Get a different perspective on the city of Minneapolis by visiting the Foshay Museum and Observation Deck, open daily at 11 a.m. Call ahead if weather is bad to see if they’re open (612-215-3783).

