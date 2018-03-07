Filed Under:Everyday Trail Mix, Seward Community Co-Op

On Thursday, March 22, Seward Community Co-Op will host its semi-annual Bulk Sale from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Franklin Store and Friendship Store.

Recipe: Everyday Trail Mix

Ingredients:   

1 cup cashews

1 cup almonds

1 cup walnuts

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup dried bananas

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup chocolate-covered ginger

Instructions:

  1. Toast the nuts and seeds in the oven at 350° Fahrenheit until fragrant and lightly browned
  2. Let the nuts and seeds cool
  3. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well
  4. Store in an airtight container at room temperature
