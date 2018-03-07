On Thursday, March 22, Seward Community Co-Op will host its semi-annual Bulk Sale from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Franklin Store and Friendship Store.
Recipe: Everyday Trail Mix
Ingredients:
1 cup cashews
1 cup almonds
1 cup walnuts
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup dried bananas
¼ cup sunflower seeds
¼ cup pumpkin seeds
¼ cup chocolate-covered ginger
Instructions:
- Toast the nuts and seeds in the oven at 350° Fahrenheit until fragrant and lightly browned
- Let the nuts and seeds cool
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix well
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature