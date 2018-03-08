MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman told a state trooper to shoot her and tried to grab his gun after deliberately striking his car on an interstate highway in St. Paul Tuesday, according to charges filed Thursday.

Forty-seven-year-old Andrea Elizabeth Perez faces one count of use of deadly force against a peace officer, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer in connection with the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, State Patrol trooper Zachary Hill was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35E at Arlington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when a driver in a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended his vehicle.

Hill got out of his vehicle and approached the Sonata and asked the driver – later identified as Perez – if she was alright.

“You’re going to have to shoot me because this isn’t going to end well,” Perez said, according to the complaint.

Hill said he was not going to shoot her and she told him she hit his vehicle on purpose.

“This is not going to end well, I’m telling you now,” Perez said. “Grab your gun. Grab your gun. I’m telling you now grab it. Grab it.”

According to the complaint, Perez then tried to grab Hill’s gun and a struggle ensued. Two men arrived and helped Hill subdue Perez.

Another driver said Hill’s vehicle was clearly visible on the shoulder, and that he saw Perez “deliberately swerve” to hit the trooper’s car.

Hill was treated and released at United Hospital.

Perez was also transported to United, where she remains hospitalized.