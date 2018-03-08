MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man is in custody after a 6-month-old baby suffered brain trauma that was not accidental.

According to Waite Park police, officers responded Tuesday at 10:12 a.m. to the report of a medical emergency on the 1200 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.

There, officers found the baby unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The child was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital and later to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

After an investigation found the child suffered from non-accidental internal brain trauma, a suspect was arrested.

The suspect is identified as Cody Anderson. He was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.