MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At the Capitol Thursday morning, a proposal for new legislation is finding support through the #MeToo movement.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Sandy Pappas are introducing a bill to get rid of time limits for charging sexually violent crimes.

The authors say survivors of sexual violence feel limitations within the criminal justice system can lead to revictimization and a feeling of helplessness.

“More women and more victims are feeling empowered and supported and feeling like it might be the right time to come forward with their stories and file a report,” Omar said. “Having these kind of limitations takes away the choice for them to come forward when they feel like it is right for them.”

If passed by the Minnesota Legislature, the bill would take effect and apply to acts of sexual violence and sex trafficking committed on or after Aug. 1, 2018.