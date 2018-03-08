ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — International Women’s Day has been celebrated for decades, but this year, there is a renewed energy behind the cause because of movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp.

On Thursday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol, supporters will be calling for an Equal Rights Amendment to be added to the ballot in the November 2018 election.

They believe making a permanent change to the state’s constitution will ensure all women are treated equally in all aspects of society.

Equal rights legislation is new to our state, but it is fairly common across the country. More than 20 states have made similar changes to their constitution.

The day of action will get underway at 8:30 a.m. with a rally planned for 10:30 a.m.

