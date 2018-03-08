MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears a long-rumored reunion between free agent guard Derrick Rose and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau is finally happening.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is signing with the Wolves for the rest of the season.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with Minnesota for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

Rose began the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who traded him to the Utah Jazz just before the trade deadline. The Jazz waived Rose and he has been a free agent ever since.

Thibodeau coached Rose during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Rose actually played seven minutes for the Cavaliers in their 140-138 overtime win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 7. He had three points and three assists.

He has been plagued by knee injuries, but did average 18 points per game two seasons ago with the New York Knicks. He’s currently averaging 9.8 points per game in a little more than 19 minutes per game. He’s played 16 games this year.

The Timberwolves were interested in signing Rose last year during NBA free agency.