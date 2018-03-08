MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After the star of the latest season of “The Bachelor” spurned a woman from Minnesota, a state representative is proposing banning him from the Land of 10,00 Lakes.

In the first part of a two-part season finale, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., chose Becca Kufrin over Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk proposed to Kufrin, but in a dramatic postscript, he changed his mind, breaking off his engagement to Kufrin and proposing to Burnham.

During the finale, State Rep. Drew Christensen promised to author a bill banning Luyendyk from Minnesota if he got 1,000 retweets. Minnesotans and “Bachelor” fans responded, retweeting Christensen’s tweet more than 12,000 times.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

True to his word, Christensen introduced a bill Wednesday that would adopt “a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor.”

Tuesday, Christensen made another incentive-laden promise. For 10,000 retweets, he would invite Kufrin to the State of the State Address. Wednesday, he issued his invite to Kufrin via Twitter. She has not publicly responded.

Kufrin, a Prior Lake native and Minneapolis resident, will have another chance to find love or something like it as “The Bachelorette” on the show’s next season.

Christensen, a Republican, represents House District 56A, which includes Savage and other parts of the south metro.