MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Hopkins say they have arrested a student Thursday after a school threat was directed toward Ubah Medical Academy.

According to Hopkins police, they received information Thursday morning about a safety threat at the academy, which is located at 1600 Mainstreet.

After a preliminary investigation, an adult male student was taken into custody.

Police say there is no additional immediate concerns for the safety of students or staff at the academy. Police remain at the school.

Additional details are limited, but the investigation is ongoing.

After the investigation is done, the case will be turned over to the Hennepin County Attorney for review of possible charges.