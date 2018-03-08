Filed Under:Hannah Brandt, Hockey, Local TV, Marissa Brandt, Olympics, Vadnais Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community is welcoming home two women who played hockey in the Olympics.

“It’s really special now to come home and see family, friends, the community, how supportive they were when we went over there. It’s just been incredible so far,” Team USA hockey player Hannah Brandy said.

brandy sisters hockey Vadnais Heights Welcomes Home Olympic Hockey Sisters

Sisters Marissa and Hannah Brandt grew up in Vadnais Heights. Hannah played for Team USA, which brought home the gold. Marissa was adopted from South Korea, and competed with their team.

The community celebrated their achievements Thursday night at the Vadnais Heights Commons.

