MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community is welcoming home two women who played hockey in the Olympics.

“It’s really special now to come home and see family, friends, the community, how supportive they were when we went over there. It’s just been incredible so far,” Team USA hockey player Hannah Brandy said.

Sisters Marissa and Hannah Brandt grew up in Vadnais Heights. Hannah played for Team USA, which brought home the gold. Marissa was adopted from South Korea, and competed with their team.

The community celebrated their achievements Thursday night at the Vadnais Heights Commons.