MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Patrick’s Day is next weekend, but St. Paul isn’t afraid to start the party early. LuckyPalooza is just one of the things we found to put on your calendar, if you are Workin’ for the Weekend!

LuckyPalooza In St. Paul

This weekend, let the St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin! LuckyPalooza kicks off to a week of food, music, and fun on West 7th Street in St. Paul. This is the fourth straight year that the two-block St. Patrick’s Day-themed street party. The fun starts at 2 pm on Saturday.

Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic

It’s the biggest showcase of Minnesota bucks under one roof. The Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic is this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Bring in your racks and shed antlers for measuring and scoring by the Minnesota Official Measurers. Whitetail antlers, moose and elk racks are displayed throughout all three days, with an awards ceremony held on Sunday.There will also be archery lessons, hunting seminars and gear vendors.

Twin Cities Auto Show

This weekend, you got go to the Auto Show! Head to the Minneapolis Convention Center to compare more than 600 vehicles from 36 domestic and imported brands.

Sit behind the wheel in a compact, family sedan, SUV, truck, or luxury car. This year’s display of vehicles will be the largest in years featuring an estimated $21 million in new vehicles and exhibits. The Auto Show is open through next Sunday.

Pond Skim At Hyland Hills

Finally, skiers and boarders are trading snow for water at Hyland Hills this weekend. The annual Pond Skim draws dozens of skiers down the big hill and through a man-made pond. For spectators, there will be food, beer and a costume contest. The Pond Skim is this Saturday at 1 p.m.