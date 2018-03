21-Year-Old Minnesota Woman Killed In Florida Crash The scene spread out across I-75 in Broward County, Florida. The horrific crash claimed the life of Lauren VanReese.

Reality Check: The Impact Of Sunday Liquor Sales Sunday beer runs were made legal last summer for the first time in state history. So how's it been going so far?

Eden Prairie Man Missing, May Need Medical Attention Police in Eden Prairie are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for more than 36 hours.

What's That 'Hockey Smell'? It's unique, overwhelming and it's taken over part of the Xcel Energy Center this week with the boy's high school tournament.

Researcher: Minnesota Dentist Let Cecil The Lion Suffer For 'At Least 10 Hours'A researcher who studied Cecil the lion, whose death in 2015 by the bow of a Minnesota dentist sparked international outrage, says that the trophy hunter and his party let the lion suffer for at least 10 hours before shooting it with another arrow.