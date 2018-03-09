ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Dozens of students and supporters gathered outside ICE headquarters in St. Paul Friday morning, carrying signs and rallying for a beloved professor.

Dr. Mzenga Wanyama is a native of Kenya, but has lived in the Midwest for more than 20 years, earning his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. He now works as a tenured professor of English at Augsburg University, but recently learned that immigration officials are threatening to deport him and his wife.

Wanyama had been required to meet with immigration enforcement every one to three months under orders of supervision and was considered “low-risk” by authorities.

After he heard the news, one of his former students organized a petition on change.org to help out.

“Augsburg is a place where we care for our own and we stand up for what we think is right and what we think is wrong,” said Gabriel Benson, a junior student at Augsburg.

After getting out of a meeting Friday, Wanyama told WCCO that ICE officials told him he has a month to make “concrete plans to go back”. He also had to give up his passport Friday.

He will be working with attorneys to fight to stay in the US.

Large group gathered at @ICEgov HQ in Saint Paul, say officials are threatening to deport @AugsburgU professor Wanyama and his wife @WCCO #wcco pic.twitter.com/7cWRCxdoiR — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) March 9, 2018

The President of Augsburg, Paul C. Pribbenow, is also throwing his support behind the professor. He released the following statement on Thursday night.

“Augsburg University believes deeply that our country is great because of our embrace of people from a diversity of life experiences. This is in our mission, and you can see it in our students, faculty, and staff. Dr. Mzenga Wanyama’s teaching and research in African-American literary history and in postcolonial theory and literatures play a critical role in our undergraduate curriculum. His work enriches the education that Augsburg provides, advancing students’ scholarship in writing and literature well beyond what this University would be able to provide without him. Dr. Wanyama is a role model for the professional aspirations and accomplishments of future leaders in our city and country. We strongly stand behind him and believe he should be able to stay in the United States.”

Those close to the professor tell WCCO-TV the concern and the fear is that the professor will be detained. Wanyama met with immigration officials just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

