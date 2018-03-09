MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in jail in connection to a pet dog that was shot dead in Wright County.

Authorities found a yellow Labrador Retriever named Lou dead on an island on Pelican Lake on March 1.

Authorities say the dog was killed after a Delano family received a series of harassing phone calls.

A local bounty hunter and his team, along with the Minneapolis Police, acted on an anonymous tip Friday.

They took a suspect into custody, who is being held in connection with a series of extortion cases.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, a private agency, says the person uses Craiglist to harass people who post rewards for missing pets.

A $10,000 award remains for the person who killed the family’s dog.