ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An external investigation of the House lawmaker who resigned due to sexual harassment allegations gives the Legislature some work to do.

Much of the review of Rep. Tony Cornish finished Thursday is being kept under wraps, as House leaders worried its publication would discourage future harassment reports. Cornish resigned in November after at least two women lodged sexual misconduct complaints.

An overview said the House needs to publicize its reporting procedure for third parties like lobbyists. It also worried others may not come forward with allegations out of fear that representatives won’t be disciplined.

A new House subcommittee is reviewing its sexual harassment policies. But the review warned that separate policies in the House and Senate can create “silos” during investigations.

The firm NeuVest was paid $30,000 for the investigation.

