MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A widespread power outage in the west metro is sending some students home early.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, 1,419 customers in the city are without power. Many stoplights are without power, including one at the major intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 101.

Major power outage in Mtka. 1,419 customers with no power, numerous intersections without lights including 7/101. Pay attention, everyone stops if signal lights are out. Some schools may release early. @MinnetonkaMN — Minnetonka Police Department (@mtkapd) March 9, 2018

Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson said the school would be closing for the day.