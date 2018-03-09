MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 21-year-old man died of a possible heroin overdose Friday.

On Friday at 3:37 a.m., deputies responded to the 13000 block of Power Dam Rd. NE in Frohn Township in Beltrami County on the report of a male subject not breathing from a suspected heroin overdose.

Before deputies arrived, dispatchers had the occupants of the residence begin CPR on the subject.

Upon arrival, deputies continued lifesaving efforts, and Bemidji Ambulance Service arrived and also made efforts to revive the subject. However, all efforts were not successful and the man died.

The man has been identified as Jordan Smith of Cass Lake.

People in the residence confirmed that Smith had ingested suspected heroin earlier in the night.

An autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

Frohn Township borders Bemidji to the east.