(credit: CBS)

Title: Summer Internship 2018

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WCCO-TV’s Internship Program is designed to provide experience for students pursuing careers in television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about the television business, specifically Broadcast News, Sports & Digital Content.

Intern applicants are currently being accepted for the 2018 summer semester. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution only.

There will be three opportunities for interns in News. One day shift, and one night shift. There will also be an additional day shift for students focusing primarily on digital content.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

All interns must be upper level college students, a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring or specializing in a broadcast-related field. CBS will require verification.

Interns must arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis. CBS will require verification.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Deadline – Monday, April 9th, 2018.

Please note – Any application received after the deadline may not be considered.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

